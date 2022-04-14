Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) Information Virtual Network Service Coin (VNSCoin) is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to function as the native token for the VNS ecosystem, enabling staking mechanisms and facilitating decentralized transactions. VNSCoin’s smart contract is publicly verifiable on BscScan, displaying standard token behavior with no hidden fees, blacklisting functions, or tax mechanisms. The token is tradable on PancakeSwap, paired with USDT, offering liquidity and market transparency. VNSCoin’s structure ensures open auditability and straightforward integration with decentralized exchanges. Official Website: https://vnscoin.io Whitepaper: https://vnscoin.gitbook.io/vnscoin-docs Buy VNS Now!

Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.07B All-Time High: $ 2.86 All-Time Low: $ 1.99 Current Price: $ 2.07

Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Virtual Network Service Coin (VNS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of VNS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many VNS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand VNS's tokenomics, explore VNS token's live price!

