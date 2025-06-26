Vitreus Price (WVTRS)
The live price of Vitreus (WVTRS) today is 0.00962771 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WVTRS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vitreus Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 43.73K USD
- Vitreus price change within the day is -1.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Vitreus to USD was $ -0.000114867611685053.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vitreus to USD was $ -0.0015237949.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vitreus to USD was $ -0.0007731888.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vitreus to USD was $ -0.00056483025623313.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000114867611685053
|-1.17%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015237949
|-15.82%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0007731888
|-8.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00056483025623313
|-5.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vitreus: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.14%
-1.17%
-4.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vitreus Chain powers AI, Sovereign Identity, and Innovative Real-world Solutions. Vitreus is a layer 0 blockchain, DePIN network, and two token ecosystem (VTRS native) and (VNRG gas). Vitreus is a DAO with onchain governance and financial transparency requiring community vote for treasury spending proposals. Vitreus means transparent or glassy which is an ethos that our community embraces to be transparent and embrace shared vision and governance with an unlimited future.
Understanding the tokenomics of Vitreus (WVTRS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WVTRS token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 WVTRS to VND
₫253.35318865
|1 WVTRS to AUD
A$0.0147303963
|1 WVTRS to GBP
￡0.0069319512
|1 WVTRS to EUR
€0.0081835535
|1 WVTRS to USD
$0.00962771
|1 WVTRS to MYR
RM0.0406289362
|1 WVTRS to TRY
₺0.3829903038
|1 WVTRS to JPY
¥1.3865827942
|1 WVTRS to RUB
₽0.7543310785
|1 WVTRS to INR
₹0.8253835783
|1 WVTRS to IDR
Rp155.2856234213
|1 WVTRS to KRW
₩13.0633583135
|1 WVTRS to PHP
₱0.5451209402
|1 WVTRS to EGP
￡E.0.480422729
|1 WVTRS to BRL
R$0.0534337905
|1 WVTRS to CAD
C$0.0130936856
|1 WVTRS to BDT
৳1.1694779337
|1 WVTRS to NGN
₦14.857482072
|1 WVTRS to UAH
₴0.3980095314
|1 WVTRS to VES
Bs1.01090955
|1 WVTRS to PKR
Rs2.7311887728
|1 WVTRS to KZT
₸4.9600999149
|1 WVTRS to THB
฿0.3124191895
|1 WVTRS to TWD
NT$0.2823807343
|1 WVTRS to AED
د.إ0.0353336957
|1 WVTRS to CHF
Fr0.007702168
|1 WVTRS to HKD
HK$0.0754812464
|1 WVTRS to MAD
.د.م0.0873233297
|1 WVTRS to MXN
$0.1816748877
|1 WVTRS to PLN
zł0.0348523102