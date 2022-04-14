VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) Tokenomics
#Hungarian Vizsla Inu ECOSYSTEM!
#Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token: (WebSite: https://vizslainu.com/) The first major Hungarian investment & charity token on the Binance Smart Chain. We started as a memecoin, but our goal is to become a significant global altcoin. That’s why we are building a friendly crypto community, creating and developing the HVI ecosystem – while also providing donations to the dogs in need. Incubation program: https://vizslainu.com/incubator/ Charity: https://vizslainu.com/charity/ Blog: https://vizslainu.com/blog/
#VizslaMarket (NFT Market: https://vizslamarket.io/) Self-developed NFT MARKET. The bottom line is the adoption of animals in the form of NFTs, of which more than 90% are donations on average. It is unique in the market because of what do you prefer? Trading random generated #jpeg or the picture of a real living animal which you support? Read more: https://vizslainu.com/nft-vizsla-market/
#VizslaSwap (DeFi: https://www.vizslaswap.com/) VizslaSwap is a decentralized exchange running on BNB Smart Chain with lots of features that let you trade and earn tokens. VizslaSwap Token is a perpetual deflation token with a sufficient burn mechanism. We are not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the ecosystem and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to liquidity mining and staking pools with high APR. Trade directly from your wallet app. VizslaSwap doesn’t hold your funds when you trade: you have 100% ownership of your own crypto. Read more: https://vizslainu.com/swap/
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VIZSLASWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VIZSLASWAP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.