VizslaSwap (VIZSLASWAP) Information

#Hungarian Vizsla Inu ECOSYSTEM!

#Hungarian Vizsla Inu Token: (WebSite: https://vizslainu.com/) The first major Hungarian investment & charity token on the Binance Smart Chain. We started as a memecoin, but our goal is to become a significant global altcoin. That’s why we are building a friendly crypto community, creating and developing the HVI ecosystem – while also providing donations to the dogs in need. Incubation program: https://vizslainu.com/incubator/ Charity: https://vizslainu.com/charity/ Blog: https://vizslainu.com/blog/

#VizslaMarket (NFT Market: https://vizslamarket.io/) Self-developed NFT MARKET. The bottom line is the adoption of animals in the form of NFTs, of which more than 90% are donations on average. It is unique in the market because of what do you prefer? Trading random generated #jpeg or the picture of a real living animal which you support? Read more: https://vizslainu.com/nft-vizsla-market/

#VizslaSwap (DeFi: https://www.vizslaswap.com/) VizslaSwap is a decentralized exchange running on BNB Smart Chain with lots of features that let you trade and earn tokens. VizslaSwap Token is a perpetual deflation token with a sufficient burn mechanism. We are not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the ecosystem and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to liquidity mining and staking pools with high APR. Trade directly from your wallet app. VizslaSwap doesn’t hold your funds when you trade: you have 100% ownership of your own crypto. Read more: https://vizslainu.com/swap/