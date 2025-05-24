Vodra Price (VDR)
The live price of Vodra (VDR) today is 0.00124136 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VDR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vodra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 69.60K USD
- Vodra price change within the day is +3.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the VDR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VDR price information.
During today, the price change of Vodra to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vodra to USD was $ +0.0000352934.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vodra to USD was $ -0.0006021098.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vodra to USD was $ -0.002203581258606352.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000352934
|+2.84%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006021098
|-48.50%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002203581258606352
|-63.96%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vodra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.04%
+3.81%
+10.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Vodra Platform allows creators to pursue their passions while being fairly compensated. This is accomplished with a decentralized donation platform that aims to shift online entertainment compensation towards a direct creator-to-audience participation model.
|1 VDR to VND
₫31.82971176
|1 VDR to AUD
A$0.0018992808
|1 VDR to GBP
￡0.0009061928
|1 VDR to EUR
€0.0010799832
|1 VDR to USD
$0.00124136
|1 VDR to MYR
RM0.0052509528
|1 VDR to TRY
₺0.0484378672
|1 VDR to JPY
¥0.1769062136
|1 VDR to RUB
₽0.0986757064
|1 VDR to INR
₹0.1057142176
|1 VDR to IDR
Rp20.0219326808
|1 VDR to KRW
₩1.6958467232
|1 VDR to PHP
₱0.0686720352
|1 VDR to EGP
￡E.0.0619314504
|1 VDR to BRL
R$0.0070260976
|1 VDR to CAD
C$0.0017006632
|1 VDR to BDT
৳0.1512473024
|1 VDR to NGN
₦1.9735389552
|1 VDR to UAH
₴0.0515412672
|1 VDR to VES
Bs0.11668784
|1 VDR to PKR
Rs0.3499642112
|1 VDR to KZT
₸0.63495564
|1 VDR to THB
฿0.0403069592
|1 VDR to TWD
NT$0.0372532136
|1 VDR to AED
د.إ0.0045557912
|1 VDR to CHF
Fr0.0010179152
|1 VDR to HKD
HK$0.0097198488
|1 VDR to MAD
.د.م0.0114080984
|1 VDR to MXN
$0.0239085936