Voice Street is a music-based NFT platform with the goal of building Web3.0 on-chain infrastructure for intellectual properties mainly including Music all rights, Artists related IPs, Music derivatives NFTs, and NFT Gamification.
Voice street hopes to solve the problem of a single source of music IP cashing and poor cashing ability through the multiple development of music IP derivative value. Music all rights and ownerships could be fractionalized into NFTs to be staked on Voice Street Platform to earn yields generated by streaming platform in VST buyback and redistributing to the staking pool, attracting users in the Defi space.
Music IP and gamification is a great value-added way to bring the traditional fan base of celebrities to get to NFT and essentially VS platform, Live house online concerts, DAO community, tokenized game items, celebrity IP co-branded virtual identities, etc. would be all great way for VS gamification to engage artists and their fan bases creating extra monetization vehicle for artists as well.
Understanding the tokenomics of Voice Street (VST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
