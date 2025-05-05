Voodoo Price (LDZ)
The live price of Voodoo (LDZ) today is 0.00144427 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Voodoo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Voodoo price change within the day is +8.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Voodoo to USD was $ +0.00011595.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Voodoo to USD was $ +0.0001781806.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Voodoo to USD was $ -0.0000105798.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Voodoo to USD was $ -0.000705310932277024.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011595
|+8.73%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001781806
|+12.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000105798
|-0.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000705310932277024
|-32.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Voodoo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.19%
+8.73%
+4.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? We are a Passive Income based NFT project that allows our holders to stake and earn our native token Voodoo by holding one of our NFTs! We are also currently creating several DAOs and raid-2-Earn systems within our community to further benefit our project, roadmap, and goals! What makes your project unique? We are the first metaphysical healing based project that allows its holders to stake and earn our token $Voodoo! History of your project. We have one Sold out collection with another one currently minting! We have grown tremendously in our 7 months of trading and networking! What’s next for your project? We look to expand our token Voodoo, and bring many different use case scenarios. Such as our OG trait shop, Our Raid2Earn platform, and our three staking pools! What can your token be used for? Voodoo can be used to purchase our Project NFTs, it also can be used in our Trait Shop, our holders can even mint our current collection in Voodoo Token!
