WADU Price (WADU)
The live price of WADU (WADU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.67K USD. WADU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WADU Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WADU price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the WADU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WADU price information.
During today, the price change of WADU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WADU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WADU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WADU to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WADU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
We’re all about honoring Waduhek’s spirit with a project as unpredictable and entertaining as he was. If you’re ready to bring Waduhek back to life and have some fun, WADU Coin is where you belong. Let’s Make WADU Great Again on the KASPA network. We want WADU to bring joy and positive vibes to the Kaspa ecosystem by cultivating our members to help and promote the Kaspa network to the masses and having a strong community that support KASPA as a whole.
