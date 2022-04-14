Discover key insights into Wanna Bot (WANNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Wanna Bot (WANNA) Information

Wanna.Bot ? is a prediction platform for content creators to engage with their audience, by allowing them to wager on outcomes in viral challenges, pop culture & more.

'Bet on Anything, with Anyone!'

$WANNA is the native utility token used for:

Profit Share Fee Discount Referral Incentives Bet & Burn Governance & more..

#SocialFi 🤝 #GambleFi