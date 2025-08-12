What is Web3 Forensics (W3F)

Web3 Forensics are building tools and data aimed to provide better crypto forensics on multi-chains. Our first tool is what we are calling a Token Image Visualizer [TIV] which will let users see if the token they are looking to invest in has a unique image. We have already catalogued over 120K token images and continue to add 300-400 daily to our database. We aim to provide a free service to end users and a paid API service to businesses and developers wanting to leverage our enriched data. Our token W3F will be usable to subscribe to our API's at a massive discount compared to fiat currency, making it a logical choice to buy and use.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Web3 Forensics (W3F) Resource Official Website

Web3 Forensics (W3F) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Web3 Forensics (W3F) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about W3F token's extensive tokenomics now!