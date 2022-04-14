Web3 Forensics (W3F) Information

Web3 Forensics are building tools and data aimed to provide better crypto forensics on multi-chains.

Our first tool is what we are calling a Token Image Visualizer [TIV] which will let users see if the token they are looking to invest in has a unique image.

We have already catalogued over 120K token images and continue to add 300-400 daily to our database.

We aim to provide a free service to end users and a paid API service to businesses and developers wanting to leverage our enriched data.

Our token W3F will be usable to subscribe to our API's at a massive discount compared to fiat currency, making it a logical choice to buy and use.