Web3 Workx (WRKX) Tokenomics
Web3 Workx (WRKX) Information
The NFT Workx mission is to Onboard Millions of Users into Web3, via the Power of eCommerce, Digital Collectibles & Loyalty.
By automatically creating Digital Collectibles (NFTs), of physical items at point of sale via the most popular eCommerce platforms, we provide a seamless solution for brands and consumers alike.
Brands and creators are able to add a specific token gating ‘utility’ to each collectible. This could be in the form of a discount code, offer, access to limited edition products, events, content and more.
This immediately enables brands to enter the Web3 space, engage with younger generations and add more value to their product.
Our consumer App enables users to view their own Digital Collectibles as well as a live feed (Social Media Style) of other peoples collectibles. Users can swipe and search (specific brands/creators), Like, Swap, Buy, and Share Collectibles in the public feed. Get rewarded with WRKX tokens for specific actions and activity.
Think of it like a Web3 Voucher Code Marketplace, but with a social, collectable and visual element.
Brands have the ability to utilise the paid ads platform with the $WRKX token to run banners/offers/collectibles in the ‘Feed’ or as ‘Banner Ads’ within the app.
Web3 Workx (WRKX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Web3 Workx (WRKX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Web3 Workx (WRKX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Web3 Workx (WRKX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WRKX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WRKX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WRKX's tokenomics, explore WRKX token's live price!
WRKX Price Prediction
Want to know where WRKX might be heading? Our WRKX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.