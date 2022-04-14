Web3Frontier (W3F) Tokenomics
"Web3Frontier is a fantastic web3 social network that allows creators to seamlessly integrate crypto assets into their social applications, giving users the power to truly own their digital identity, content, and interactions. At Web3Frontier, our team is pioneering new web3 social primitivesthat give users greater control over their digital identities, andenable creators to create innovative bonding connections withusers. By leveraging blockchain technology, we provide users withownership of their identity, content, and social data, resultingindeeper interactive activities. In web3, private keys/seed phrases and cryptographic signaturesare used for authentication instead of usernames and passwordsasin Web2. However, this has proved to be a challenge for manyusers. To address this, Web3Frontier has created a non-custodial smart contract wallet that provides a great social experience without theneed to worry about seeds or gas."
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of W3F tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many W3F tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
