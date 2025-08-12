What is Web3Shot (W3S)

"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world.It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes.At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. W3S is the only governance token that is designed to reflect the flow of value across the Web3Shot platform. The long-term value of Web3Shot is tied to the confidence people hold in the project, and the total supply of W3S is 100,000,000."

Web3Shot (W3S) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Web3Shot (W3S) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Web3Shot (W3S) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy.