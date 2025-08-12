Web3Shot Price (W3S)
Web3Shot (W3S) is currently trading at 1.074 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. W3S to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.026275258686826.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.4218559230.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.8824103214.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Web3Shot to USD was $ -0.7937952312080695.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.026275258686826
|-2.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.4218559230
|-39.27%
|60 Days
|$ -0.8824103214
|-82.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.7937952312080695
|-42.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Web3Shot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.70%
-2.38%
-6.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world.It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes.At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. W3S is the only governance token that is designed to reflect the flow of value across the Web3Shot platform. The long-term value of Web3Shot is tied to the confidence people hold in the project, and the total supply of W3S is 100,000,000."
