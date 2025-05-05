WELD Price (WELD)
The live price of WELD (WELD) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WELD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WELD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WELD price change within the day is -0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of WELD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WELD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WELD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WELD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-33.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WELD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.50%
-10.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Weld Money is a modern fintech project already creating a revolution in finance and payments today. Weld Money implements a payment solution for recurring daily expenses with minimal fees backed by any crypto wallet. It is obvious today that the traditional financial system is entirely obsolete. And cryptocurrencies, digital assets considered modern, are not used in everyday life due to a number of problems users face (high commissions, verifications, etc.). The key to solving this problem was the concept of Weld Money, developed by Alexey Meretskiy, Alexey Bobok, and Iryna Lorens. The global goal of Weld Money is to connect the world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional fiat finance. Weld Money is a transparent bridge between two worlds. All this became possible thanks to the product Weld Money - the weld card. the indisputable advantages of weld card are: payment with stablecoins at all points of sale using Apple/Google Pay the ability to use crypto assets when paying in online stores balance control of all digital assets in one mobile application or website account (NFT, donats, other next-generation digital assets) cashback program the ability to choose a bank in different jurisdictions for opening an account minimal fees for payments additional benefits for investors in the WELD token Deregulation and decentralization are what really drive user engagement and continued growth. Weld Money today is a modern digital payment provider for the post-fiat era.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
