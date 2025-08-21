What is WEUSD (WEUSD)

PicWe is a decentralized cross-chain DeFi and RWA (Real-World Asset) platform that enables seamless swapping and investment without the need for traditional bridges. Our stablecoin, $WEUSD, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, serving as a stable value medium for transactions, liquidity provision, and RWA investments. Through PicWe’s proprietary CATM (Chain Abstraction Transaction Model), users can mint, bridge, and use WEUSD efficiently and securely across multiple blockchains.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WEUSD (WEUSD) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

WEUSD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will WEUSD (WEUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your WEUSD (WEUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for WEUSD.

Check the WEUSD price prediction now!

WEUSD to Local Currencies

Try Converter

WEUSD (WEUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WEUSD (WEUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WEUSD (WEUSD) How much is WEUSD (WEUSD) worth today? The live WEUSD price in USD is 1.001 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current WEUSD to USD price? $ 1.001 . Check out The current price of WEUSD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of WEUSD? The market cap for WEUSD is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of WEUSD? The circulating supply of WEUSD is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of WEUSD? WEUSD achieved an ATH price of 1.002 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of WEUSD? WEUSD saw an ATL price of 1.001 USD . What is the trading volume of WEUSD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for WEUSD is -- USD . Will WEUSD go higher this year? WEUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out WEUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

WEUSD (WEUSD) Important Industry Updates