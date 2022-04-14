Whalebit (CES) Tokenomics
Meta Whale is a fast-growing company uniting DeFi apps, GameFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and other Web3 tools. The ecosystem is focused on building innovative solutions that improve users' marketing potential and increase income. Built as a gamified universe on the Polygon blockchain, it is powered by the utility token Whalebit (CES), enabling interaction across all platform features daily.
Understanding the tokenomics of Whalebit (CES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.