WhaleRoom (WHL) Information The WhaleRoom community is the first fully tokenized peer-to-peer community hosted on the Sentr3 token-gating platform. Holders get exclusive access to hosting discounts on Sentr3, member-only discussion rooms, and future event access and partner offers. Anyone is free to join the community and integrate the WHL social token into their token-gating use case. Official Website: https://whaleroom.org/how-it-works/ Buy WHL Now!

WhaleRoom (WHL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WhaleRoom (WHL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00M $ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 142.75K $ 142.75K $ 142.75K All-Time High: $ 11.23 $ 11.23 $ 11.23 All-Time Low: $ 0.02497623 $ 0.02497623 $ 0.02497623 Current Price: $ 0.142746 $ 0.142746 $ 0.142746 Learn more about WhaleRoom (WHL) price

WhaleRoom (WHL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WhaleRoom (WHL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WHL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WHL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WHL's tokenomics, explore WHL token's live price!

