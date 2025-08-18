Wizzwoods Token Price (WIZZ)
-2.78%
+9.88%
+25.87%
+25.87%
Wizzwoods Token (WIZZ) real-time price is $0.00403824. Over the past 24 hours, WIZZ traded between a low of $ 0.00367515 and a high of $ 0.00422046, showing active market volatility. WIZZ's all-time high price is $ 0.02913878, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0029646.
In terms of short-term performance, WIZZ has changed by -2.78% over the past hour, +9.88% over 24 hours, and +25.87% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Wizzwoods Token is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WIZZ is 0.00, with a total supply of 1800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.27M.
During today, the price change of Wizzwoods Token to USD was $ +0.00036309.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wizzwoods Token to USD was $ -0.0010465886.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wizzwoods Token to USD was $ -0.0023308127.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wizzwoods Token to USD was $ -0.015489848458133166.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00036309
|+9.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0010465886
|-25.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0023308127
|-57.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.015489848458133166
|-79.32%
Wizzwoods is an engaging open-world strategy farming game built on the TG Mini-app and Twitter Extensions. As you explore the world of Wizzwoods, you'll experience strategic production, user-generated content, multiplayer interactions, cross-chain trading, and more. You'll be immersed in a world that combines blockchain ownership with your gaming enjoyment, offering a captivating blend of management, creation, competition, and trading. Wizzwoods is set to be the top pool on Berachain, where $WIZZ LP pairs can earn the most $BGT. Our game allows users to earn yield through DeFi protocols or by providing liquidity, making it the top beneficiary of Berachain's POL/BGT mechanism. It’s not just a game; it’s a DeFi powerhouse. Imagine users interacting with complex DeFi protocols on Berachain simply by playing a game! Wizzwoods is a unique blend of Pixels, Axie Infinity, and DeFi Kingdoms, but with a twist—it’sinterchain with Berachain, TON, and Tabi. It’s the only game of its kind, bridging multiple blockchain ecosystems and unlocking a truly new gaming experience that only be achieved interchain. Unlike typical GameFi projects, Wizzwoods already generates substantial income from real users. Our external revenue streams are designed to make Wizzwoods a long-term success, providing value back to our community, while avoiding the pitfalls of the usual solely internal economy ponzia. This is sustainable GameFi at its finest. Behind every successful game that there is a thriving, actively engaged, and passionate community. From the launch of our first Twitter Extensions test version to the official TG Mini-app release, we have received enthusiastic responses from millions of players across dozens of countries and regions. With such momentum, there is no doubt our community will continue to grow and flourish.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Wizzwoods Token (WIZZ) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Wizzwoods Token (WIZZ) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Wizzwoods Token.
Check the Wizzwoods Token price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Wizzwoods Token (WIZZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WIZZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|08-17 18:11:00
|Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.18% over the past 7 days, exceeding $276.9 billion
|08-17 11:15:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum Reserve Company and Various ETFs' Cumulative Holdings Exceed 10 Million Coins
|08-16 16:39:00
|Industry Updates
This week's combined trading volume of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs reached a historic high, thanks to the surge in Ethereum ETF trading volume
|08-16 14:30:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum pullback drives altcoin decline, spot ETFs record net outflows, crypto stocks fall in tandem
|08-16 04:04:00
|Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
|08-15 19:17:00
|Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.