Wonderful Memories (WMEMO) Tokenomics
Wonderful Memories (WMEMO) Information
Wonderland DAO is a DeFi protocol focused on venture capital investments, yield maximizing market strategies, and expanding the utility of the Web3 and DeFi ecosystem by building custom investment products and partnering with growing projects that lay foundations for the future. Members represent their vote in the governance of the protocol and access their share of the treasury with our native token, wMEMO. Each wMEMO token is backed by a basket of assets in the treasury, a fluid portfolio managed by the community and expert traders elected by the community to seek out the most lucrative and effective strategies in the ecosystem. Wonderland DAO works to grow the intrinsic value of each wMEMO through market participation to provide long term value accrual, but also provides a continuous stream of tokens to members who stake their wMEMO into The Farm. As our strategies generate new assets, a portion of these new tokens are distributed to members through the farm so members can utilize these assets themselves - providing a unique opportunity for new investors to gain experience interacting with the market alongside us.
Wonderful Memories (WMEMO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wonderful Memories (WMEMO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wonderful Memories (WMEMO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wonderful Memories (WMEMO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WMEMO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WMEMO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.