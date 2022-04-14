WOPEN (WOPEN) Tokenomics
The Open Crypto Foundation (OCF) represents a paradigm shift in the blockchain ecosystem, establishing a robust framework for secure, transparent, and interoperable decentralized applications. Our mission encompasses the development of cutting-edge cryptographic solutions, the implementation of advanced consensus mechanisms, and the creation of a comprehensive ecosystem that prioritizes security, scalability, and user sovereignty.
Through our subsidiary OpenLabs, we are pioneering the OpenNet blockchain protocol, a next-generation distributed ledger technology that integrates zero-knowledge proofs, sharding mechanisms, and cross-chain interoperability protocols to deliver unprecedented performance and security guarantees.
The token economics of OpenNet are designed to create a synergistic relationship between utility, security, and decentralized governance. The open token fuels network activity and application usage, while the stake token secures the network through PoS and empowers the community DAO. The initial allocation provides a foundation, but the long-term evolution of supply, rewards, and resource allocation is placed firmly in the hands of the stake holders.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOPEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOPEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
