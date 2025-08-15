Work X Price (WORK)
Work X (WORK) is currently trading at 0.00144834 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. WORK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WORK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WORK price information.
During today, the price change of Work X to USD was $ -0.000176530598996384.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Work X to USD was $ +0.0002433006.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Work X to USD was $ -0.0008500450.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Work X to USD was $ -0.0059989481709786555.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000176530598996384
|-10.86%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002433006
|+16.80%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008500450
|-58.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0059989481709786555
|-80.55%
Discover the latest price analysis of Work X: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.39%
-10.86%
+10.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Work X is designed to create a job economy without commercial intermediaries, which traditionally take 30-40% fees. This decentralization means job-seekers, freelancers, and employers can interact more directly and efficiently. Work X aims to facilitate a zero marginal cost platform economy, which benefits gig workers and freelancers. This approach is designed to efficiently match job-seekers and freelancers with their ideal employers. By eliminating commercial fees, Work X can minimize labor costs and optimize salaries for its users. Work X achieves this while ensuring that users only pay for fundamental services necessary to run the platform. Users can post their talents or job vacancies on Work X, facilitating a match between job-seekers or freelancers and employers. The decentralized platform allows users to showcase their verified skills and company details, increasing their chances of finding suitable jobs or candidates. Work X is powered by a utility token $WORK and is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Work X functions as a non-profit organization responsible for the continuous development and maintenance of the platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of Work X (WORK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WORK token's extensive tokenomics now!
