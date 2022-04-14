Work X (WORK) Information

Work X is designed to create a job economy without commercial intermediaries, which traditionally take 30-40% fees. This decentralization means job-seekers, freelancers, and employers can interact more directly and efficiently.

Work X aims to facilitate a zero marginal cost platform economy, which benefits gig workers and freelancers. This approach is designed to efficiently match job-seekers and freelancers with their ideal employers​.

By eliminating commercial fees, Work X can minimize labor costs and optimize salaries for its users. Work X achieves this while ensuring that users only pay for fundamental services necessary to run the platform.

Users can post their talents or job vacancies on Work X, facilitating a match between job-seekers or freelancers and employers. The decentralized platform allows users to showcase their verified skills and company details, increasing their chances of finding suitable jobs or candidates.

Work X is powered by a utility token $WORK and is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Work X functions as a non-profit organization responsible for the continuous development and maintenance of the platform.