Work X is designed to create a job economy without commercial intermediaries, which traditionally take 30-40% fees. This decentralization means job-seekers, freelancers, and employers can interact more directly and efficiently.
Work X aims to facilitate a zero marginal cost platform economy, which benefits gig workers and freelancers. This approach is designed to efficiently match job-seekers and freelancers with their ideal employers.
By eliminating commercial fees, Work X can minimize labor costs and optimize salaries for its users. Work X achieves this while ensuring that users only pay for fundamental services necessary to run the platform.
Users can post their talents or job vacancies on Work X, facilitating a match between job-seekers or freelancers and employers. The decentralized platform allows users to showcase their verified skills and company details, increasing their chances of finding suitable jobs or candidates.
Work X is powered by a utility token $WORK and is governed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Work X functions as a non-profit organization responsible for the continuous development and maintenance of the platform.
Understanding the tokenomics of Work X (WORK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WORK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WORK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
