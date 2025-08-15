What is WorldBrain Coin (WBC)

WorldBrain is an innovative project initiated by the WorldBrains Foundation, a subsidiary of OpenAI. Unlike ChatGPT’s LLM, it adopts the WorldModel framework. Based on the WorldModel, it combines artificial intelligence, neuroscience, and blockchain technology through Web3 to develop a comprehensive, decentralized artificial intelligence system. WorldBrain adopts the World Model, a large-scale intelligent neural network system that mimics the modeling of the human brain. We are capable of perceiving and understanding various information and features of the external world. Based on these perceptual inputs, the human brain constructs a mental model that includes abstractions and generalizations of the structure, attributes, behaviors, and patterns of the world.

WorldBrain Coin (WBC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

WorldBrain Coin (WBC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WorldBrain Coin (WBC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WBC token's extensive tokenomics now!