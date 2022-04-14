Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) Information WNETZ is the wrapped NETZ token originating from MainnetZ, a scalable layer 1 blockchain with fast and affordable transaction fees. MainnetZ stands at the forefront of blockchain innovation, providing developers with a reliable and high-performance platform designed to elevate the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). With a commitment to peak performance, seamless user experiences, and robust functionality, MainnetZ is the bedrock for developers who demand excellence in their blockchain projects, empowering them to craft cutting-edge DApps that bring their visions to life effortlessly. Official Website: https://mainnetz.io Whitepaper: https://mainnetz.io/whitepaper Buy WNETZ Now!

Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.45K $ 26.45K $ 26.45K Total Supply: $ 38.45M $ 38.45M $ 38.45M Circulating Supply: $ 38.45M $ 38.45M $ 38.45M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.45K $ 26.45K $ 26.45K All-Time High: $ 0.00508302 $ 0.00508302 $ 0.00508302 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00068778 $ 0.00068778 $ 0.00068778 Learn more about Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) price

Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped NETZ (WNETZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WNETZ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WNETZ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WNETZ's tokenomics, explore WNETZ token's live price!

