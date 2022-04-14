Wrapped USDR (WUSDR) Tokenomics
Wrapped USDR (WUSDR) Information
wUSDR is a wrapped version of USDR.
USDR is the world’s first stablecoin collateralized by tokenized, yield-producing real estate. USDR has its own value accrual system built into its design, differentiating it from other currencies. Using a consistent stream of dependable yield derived from rental revenue, USDR will deliver a native real yield to stakers through a daily rebase, projected to range between 10 - 20% APY. As an asset class, real estate is inflation-proof and wealth generating, making it an ideal backing for a stablecoin. While the dollar has lost over 80% of its purchasing power over the past 50 years, the price of single-family home has gone up by 14x in countries like the United States. So a real estate backed stablecoin not only works as a hedge against the volatility of crypto markets, it also protects holders from the impacts of ongoing currency debasement. USDR is minted using DAI and can always be redeemed 1:1 for DAI. Treasury DAI is used to purchase and tokenize income-generating real estate, which is added to the treasury and serves as the primary source of protocol yield. As the value of the tokenized real estate appreciates over time, USDR becomes overcollateralized.
Tokenized real world assets are the path to meaningfully grow the market cap of crypto and DeFi, reaching the next billion users in the process. Bringing RWAs on-chain allows for transparent, trust-minimized and efficient access to categories like the ~$330T global real estate market. Without the need for a mortgage or a downpayment, it’s now possible for anyone with a phone to access many of the benefits of real estate though USDR.
Wrapped USDR (WUSDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped USDR (WUSDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wrapped USDR (WUSDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped USDR (WUSDR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WUSDR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WUSDR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WUSDR's tokenomics, explore WUSDR token's live price!
WUSDR Price Prediction
Want to know where WUSDR might be heading? Our WUSDR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.