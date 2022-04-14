Wrapped VENOM (WVENOM) Information

Venom is a multi-blockchain network being a basis for scalable Web3 applications in the DeFi and Global Payments markets.

Venom provides TVM, the virtual machine used to execute smart contract code in the Venom blockchain. It is the Turing complete virtual machine like an EVM but is considerably different.

Smart contracts in Venom give new, more flexible, and controlled flow over the execution of application logic. You can start building smart contracts with Solidity using our toolchain and development guides.