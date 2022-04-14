WYscale (WYS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WYscale (WYS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WYscale (WYS) Information Wyscale is a Web3 platform built on the WYZth blockchain that provides transparent decentralized finance (DeFi) investment options without hassle. Wyscale aims to make crypto investing understandable and approachable even for beginners through its suite of offerings. Official Website: https://wyscale.com Whitepaper: https://ab-web3.notion.site/WYS-Whitepaper-403cc4ce05254f09bc800f5e017b5495?pvs=4 Buy WYS Now!

WYscale (WYS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WYscale (WYS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.67M $ 1.67M $ 1.67M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.67K $ 1.67K $ 1.67K All-Time High: $ 24.07 $ 24.07 $ 24.07 All-Time Low: $ 0.00099597 $ 0.00099597 $ 0.00099597 Current Price: $ 0.00099993 $ 0.00099993 $ 0.00099993 Learn more about WYscale (WYS) price

WYscale (WYS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WYscale (WYS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WYS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WYS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WYS's tokenomics, explore WYS token's live price!

