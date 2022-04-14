X Project ERC (XERS) Tokenomics
X-Project is an exciting, community-driven company. We aim to build a full utility driven ecosystem and become a powerhouse within the web3 space and beyond. Empowering our investors with a full suite of income generating services on the blockchain and extending to IRL. Our product suite comprises of four cutting-edge utilities and services: X-Growth, X-Defi, X-Tools, and X-Earn. Our goal is simple: to empower our community members, investors, influencers and businesses to maximize their potential and achieve their financial goals.
Understanding the tokenomics of X Project ERC (XERS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XERS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XERS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
