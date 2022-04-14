X7R (X7R) Tokenomics
X7R (X7R) Information
X7 is designed to address the needs of four major quadrants within decentralized finance. The symbiotic nature of each segment in the X7 Finance ecosystem provides fluid insurance for lenders and mutual funding for all other market participants. X7R is the reward/benefit token of the X7 ecosystem and X7's original launched token (X7m105). This token is a long-term should be seen as a long-term investment as a percentage of all transaction fees are used to buy and burn tokens, reducing total supply of available tokens, while increasing the liquidity.
X7R (X7R) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for X7R (X7R), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
X7R (X7R) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of X7R (X7R) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of X7R tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many X7R tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand X7R's tokenomics, explore X7R token's live price!
X7R Price Prediction
Want to know where X7R might be heading? Our X7R price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.