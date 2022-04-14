X7R (X7R) Information

X7 is designed to address the needs of four major quadrants within decentralized finance. The symbiotic nature of each segment in the X7 Finance ecosystem provides fluid insurance for lenders and mutual funding for all other market participants. X7R is the reward/benefit token of the X7 ecosystem and X7's original launched token (X7m105). This token is a long-term should be seen as a long-term investment as a percentage of all transaction fees are used to buy and burn tokens, reducing total supply of available tokens, while increasing the liquidity.