Xahau Price (XAH)
The live price of Xahau (XAH) today is 0.050129 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XAH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xahau Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.52K USD
- Xahau price change within the day is -3.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XAH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XAH price information.
During today, the price change of Xahau to USD was $ -0.00157240753168154.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xahau to USD was $ -0.0016162742.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xahau to USD was $ -0.0082879929.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xahau to USD was $ -0.02488292941033984.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00157240753168154
|-3.04%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016162742
|-3.22%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0082879929
|-16.53%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02488292941033984
|-33.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xahau: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
-3.04%
-1.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xahau is a smart contract sidechain to the XRPL ecosystem, introducing "Hooks" to enable smart contract functionality on the XRPL. These Hooks are small pieces of code that live in Xahau accounts and check transactions against specified rules that Hooks set. This makes it possible for transactions to be executed safely and automatically. Xahau XRP (XAH) is the currency of the network. It is a utility token to purchase network services. Like the XRPL, transactions on Xahau incur a fee or reserve that is charged in Xahau XRP to protect the Ledger against spam and bloat. In Xahau, transaction fees are calculated dynamically based on how complicated Hook transactions are. This is because smart contract transactions require more computing power than regular XRPL transactions. The native token, XAH, acts as "network gas" when executing smart contracts, providing the necessary computational resources to ensure smooth contract execution. Xahau's governance is managed through the Genesis Hook Governance Game, a decentralized mechanism overseeing the emission and management of Xahau XRP (XAH), rewarding active network participants, and ensuring a sustainable ecosystem. Xahau (XAH) extends the XRPL ecosystem's functionalities by integrating smart contract capabilities through Hooks, offering a platform for developers to build and interact with smart contracts while maintaining the security and efficiency inherent to the XRPL.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
