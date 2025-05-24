Xave Price (XAV)
The live price of Xave (XAV) today is 0.00096955 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XAV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xave Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xave price change within the day is -7.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Xave to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xave to USD was $ +0.0000540992.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xave to USD was $ +0.0000621380.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xave to USD was $ -0.0008542852436175393.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000540992
|+5.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000621380
|+6.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0008542852436175393
|-46.84%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xave: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-7.19%
-3.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xave Finance (pronounced “Save Finance”) allows financial services companies (“fintechs”) to leverage DeFi for real time remittance transfers and high yield consumer savings. Xave does this in a capital efficient way by building an FX accurate AMM and stablecoin lending market that shares liquidity with the Balancer V2 Vault.
|1 XAV to VND
₫24.86023155
|1 XAV to AUD
A$0.0014834115
|1 XAV to GBP
￡0.0007077715
|1 XAV to EUR
€0.0008435085
|1 XAV to USD
$0.00096955
|1 XAV to MYR
RM0.0041011965
|1 XAV to TRY
₺0.037696104
|1 XAV to JPY
¥0.1382093525
|1 XAV to RUB
₽0.0770501385
|1 XAV to INR
₹0.0824796185
|1 XAV to IDR
Rp15.6379010365
|1 XAV to KRW
₩1.324521646
|1 XAV to PHP
₱0.053654897
|1 XAV to EGP
￡E.0.048361154
|1 XAV to BRL
R$0.005468262
|1 XAV to CAD
C$0.0013282835
|1 XAV to BDT
৳0.118129972
|1 XAV to NGN
₦1.541409981
|1 XAV to UAH
₴0.040255716
|1 XAV to VES
Bs0.0911377
|1 XAV to PKR
Rs0.273335536
|1 XAV to KZT
₸0.495924825
|1 XAV to THB
฿0.0315006795
|1 XAV to TWD
NT$0.0290574135
|1 XAV to AED
د.إ0.0035582485
|1 XAV to CHF
Fr0.000795031
|1 XAV to HKD
HK$0.0075915765
|1 XAV to MAD
.د.م0.0089101645
|1 XAV to MXN
$0.018654142