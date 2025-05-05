Xbit Price (XBT)
The live price of Xbit (XBT) today is 0.01090014 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.41M USD. XBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xbit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xbit price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 863.00M USD
During today, the price change of Xbit to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xbit to USD was $ +0.0000087048.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xbit to USD was $ -0.0000037659.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xbit to USD was $ -0.000026258647300757.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000087048
|+0.08%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000037659
|-0.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000026258647300757
|-0.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xbit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.03%
-0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Xbit Coin is here to revolutionize the online gaming world and can be considered a very good role model for the crypto market in the future. Because not only the technology behind Xbit is excellent, but also, there is an established financial institute behind this coin that has an effective value. This financial institute is the online Casino Xbit. This coin has been designed for online gaming in general, but specifically to be used in Casino Xbit. As a result, the Xbit Coin is considered as representative shares for the Xbit Casino. So, in a way, through purchasing Xbit coins, you will buy shares in the Casino. This coin is accepted by this online Casino. So, users who buy this coin can also use them to play thousands of different games in the Casino. By using cryptocurrencies the Casino, it is possible to make deposits and withdrawals 24/7. So you can get started with the Casino in no time or cash out the winnings quickly. In this sense, Casino Xbit is truly unique in the world of gambling and online Casinos. Since, the coins that are used to play games in the Casino are also considered representative shares of the Casino, and will continue increase in value as more people purchase this coin to play in the Casino. Upon completion of the presale of this cryptocurrency, the Xbit Coin will be listed on several exchanges so that you can also exchange the coins to Counos X, Bitcoin, etc. There is also the possibility to stake Xbit Coins. With the help of this feature, all the owners of Xbit coins will be able to stake them. In the process of staking, the staked coins are frozen and transferrable. In return, users will receive an annual interest of 5 percent. This allows gamers and all the users to benefit even more with the help of Xbit cryptocurrency. As a shareholder, you also have a right of co-determination. Because on the Counos X Blockchain there is a voting system with which you can cast your vote. For every 10,000 coins staked in the system, one vote right is given to the user in the CCXX voting system. In other words, users who stake their Xbit coins will receive a voting right for each 10 thousand coins. All the future changes and developments in the system and decision making about the profit system of the online game will be decided and implemented via voting through the Counos X Blockchain-based voting system.
|1 XBT to VND
₫286.8371841
|1 XBT to AUD
A$0.016895217
|1 XBT to GBP
￡0.008175105
|1 XBT to EUR
€0.0095921232
|1 XBT to USD
$0.01090014
|1 XBT to MYR
RM0.0465435978
|1 XBT to TRY
₺0.4195463886
|1 XBT to JPY
¥1.577795265
|1 XBT to RUB
₽0.9039486102
|1 XBT to INR
₹0.9212798328
|1 XBT to IDR
Rp178.6907910816
|1 XBT to KRW
₩15.2663000784
|1 XBT to PHP
₱0.60495777
|1 XBT to EGP
￡E.0.5535091092
|1 XBT to BRL
R$0.061585791
|1 XBT to CAD
C$0.0149331918
|1 XBT to BDT
৳1.328727066
|1 XBT to NGN
₦17.5242640794
|1 XBT to UAH
₴0.453445824
|1 XBT to VES
Bs0.95921232
|1 XBT to PKR
Rs3.0729674688
|1 XBT to KZT
₸5.6447465004
|1 XBT to THB
฿0.360794634
|1 XBT to TWD
NT$0.3347432994
|1 XBT to AED
د.إ0.0400035138
|1 XBT to CHF
Fr0.0089381148
|1 XBT to HKD
HK$0.084476085
|1 XBT to MAD
.د.م0.1009352964
|1 XBT to MXN
$0.2134247412