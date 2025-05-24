xCRX Price (XCRX)
The live price of xCRX (XCRX) today is 0.00045649 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XCRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xCRX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- xCRX price change within the day is -2.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XCRX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XCRX price information.
During today, the price change of xCRX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xCRX to USD was $ -0.0000696716.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xCRX to USD was $ -0.0001462276.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xCRX to USD was $ -0.0001367116523578788.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000696716
|-15.26%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001462276
|-32.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001367116523578788
|-23.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of xCRX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-2.73%
-9.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CRODEX has introduced its new, reformed protocol by which it is going to be sharing its platform revenues with CRODEXers. The team keeps working diligently to design and develop a system that provides a seamless experience to our community while adopting the new protocol. PROTOCOL OVERVIEW The new protocol consists of 3 elements: - xCRX is the main token of the protocol It is tradable and will keep its main liquidity in xCRX / CRO. It incurs a 9% fee-on-sell. Upon each sell transaction, the entire fee is distributed proportionally to rCRX holders in xCRX as dividend. CRODEX platform does not claim any additional fee. - rCRX is the auxiliary token of the protocol It is not tradable. It acts as a receipt representing its owner’s share of platform revenues and xCRX dividends. It cannot be transferred to another wallet. - xVault is the intermediary organ of the protocol xVault allows users to pledge their xCRX tokens to receive rCRX. By holding rCRX, the owner accumulates xCRX in their xVault account which they can claim at any time. Only to be absolutely clear, the accumulating xCRX in the xVault accounts come from two sources: Min. 40% of platform-wide trade fees distributed bi-monthly, 9% of all xCRX sells distributed immediately as dividends upon each sell. STAKE & EARN - The holders of xCRX can stake xCRX-CRO Liquidity Provider tokens or single xCRX tokens to earn rewards.
