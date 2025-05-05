Xido Finance Price (XIDO)
The live price of Xido Finance (XIDO) today is 0.0393776 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.11M USD. XIDO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xido Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Xido Finance price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 28.31M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XIDO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XIDO price information.
During today, the price change of Xido Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xido Finance to USD was $ -0.0050227664.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xido Finance to USD was $ -0.0201191026.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xido Finance to USD was $ -0.04478318381227676.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0050227664
|-12.75%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0201191026
|-51.09%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04478318381227676
|-53.21%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xido Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
XIDO Finance is a decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. XIDO Finance is powered by XIDO token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XIDO to VND
₫1,036.221544
|1 XIDO to AUD
A$0.06103528
|1 XIDO to GBP
￡0.0295332
|1 XIDO to EUR
€0.034652288
|1 XIDO to USD
$0.0393776
|1 XIDO to MYR
RM0.168142352
|1 XIDO to TRY
₺1.515643824
|1 XIDO to JPY
¥5.6999076
|1 XIDO to RUB
₽3.265584368
|1 XIDO to INR
₹3.328194752
|1 XIDO to IDR
Rp645.534322944
|1 XIDO to KRW
₩55.150691456
|1 XIDO to PHP
₱2.1854568
|1 XIDO to EGP
￡E.1.999594528
|1 XIDO to BRL
R$0.22248344
|1 XIDO to CAD
C$0.053947312
|1 XIDO to BDT
৳4.80012944
|1 XIDO to NGN
₦63.307761296
|1 XIDO to UAH
₴1.63810816
|1 XIDO to VES
Bs3.4652288
|1 XIDO to PKR
Rs11.101332992
|1 XIDO to KZT
₸20.392083936
|1 XIDO to THB
฿1.30339856
|1 XIDO to TWD
NT$1.209286096
|1 XIDO to AED
د.إ0.144515792
|1 XIDO to CHF
Fr0.032289632
|1 XIDO to HKD
HK$0.3051764
|1 XIDO to MAD
.د.م0.364636576
|1 XIDO to MXN
$0.771013408