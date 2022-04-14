xLLM2 (XLLM2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into xLLM2 (XLLM2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

xLLM2 (XLLM2) Information xLLM2 is an open-source project that integrates large language models (LLMs) with blockchain technology, creating an intelligent and user-friendly interface for the Base & BNBChain ecosystem. xLLM2 Intelligent Agent System Advanced natural language processing (NLP) optimized for DeFi, NFTs, and Base & BNBChain native operations. Harness state-of-the-art AI models such as Claude 3.5-Sonnet and GPT-4 for decision-making and automation. Sophisticated function-calling capabilities to execute complex blockchain transactions effortlessly. Official Website: https://xllm2.com Whitepaper: https://xllm2.gitbook.io/docs Buy XLLM2 Now!

xLLM2 (XLLM2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for xLLM2 (XLLM2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 107.22K $ 107.22K $ 107.22K All-Time High: $ 0.0010985 $ 0.0010985 $ 0.0010985 All-Time Low: $ 0.00007154 $ 0.00007154 $ 0.00007154 Current Price: $ 0.00010745 $ 0.00010745 $ 0.00010745 Learn more about xLLM2 (XLLM2) price

xLLM2 (XLLM2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of xLLM2 (XLLM2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XLLM2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XLLM2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XLLM2's tokenomics, explore XLLM2 token's live price!

XLLM2 Price Prediction Want to know where XLLM2 might be heading? Our XLLM2 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See XLLM2 token's Price Prediction now!

