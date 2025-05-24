Xpendium Price (XPND)
The live price of Xpendium (XPND) today is 0.00004875 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XPND to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xpendium Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 34.19 USD
- Xpendium price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the XPND to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XPND price information.
During today, the price change of Xpendium to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xpendium to USD was $ -0.0000151977.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xpendium to USD was $ -0.0000192630.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xpendium to USD was $ -0.00003748133256878453.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000151977
|-31.17%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000192630
|-39.51%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00003748133256878453
|-43.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xpendium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Xpendium ($XPND) is the native token for Time Raiders. Time Raiders is a fast-paced Shoot and Loot, Time Travel, Play-To-Earn, NFT game. Players travel through time and fight enemies to find loot. They can use this precious loot to power up their characters and weapons, craft it into new items, or sell it. Everything in the game is an NFT that can be traded for Xpendium ($XPND). "
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XPND to VND
₫1.24999875
|1 XPND to AUD
A$0.0000745875
|1 XPND to GBP
￡0.0000355875
|1 XPND to EUR
€0.0000424125
|1 XPND to USD
$0.00004875
|1 XPND to MYR
RM0.0002062125
|1 XPND to TRY
₺0.0018954
|1 XPND to JPY
¥0.0069493125
|1 XPND to RUB
₽0.0038741625
|1 XPND to INR
₹0.0041471625
|1 XPND to IDR
Rp0.7862902125
|1 XPND to KRW
₩0.06659835
|1 XPND to PHP
₱0.002697825
|1 XPND to EGP
￡E.0.00243165
|1 XPND to BRL
R$0.00027495
|1 XPND to CAD
C$0.0000667875
|1 XPND to BDT
৳0.0059397
|1 XPND to NGN
₦0.077503725
|1 XPND to UAH
₴0.0020241
|1 XPND to VES
Bs0.0045825
|1 XPND to PKR
Rs0.0137436
|1 XPND to KZT
₸0.024935625
|1 XPND to THB
฿0.0015838875
|1 XPND to TWD
NT$0.0014610375
|1 XPND to AED
د.إ0.0001789125
|1 XPND to CHF
Fr0.000039975
|1 XPND to HKD
HK$0.0003817125
|1 XPND to MAD
.د.م0.0004480125
|1 XPND to MXN
$0.00093795