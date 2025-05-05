XSHIB Price (XSHIB)
The live price of XSHIB (XSHIB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XSHIB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key XSHIB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- XSHIB price change within the day is +1.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of XSHIB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of XSHIB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of XSHIB to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of XSHIB to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+14.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.05%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of XSHIB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
+1.17%
+11.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Welcome to the thrilling universe of XSHIB, where innovation meets charm, and Musk's visionary X fuses with the adorable allure of SHIB. Embarking on a journey inspired by the genius of Elon Musk and the playful energy of the Shiba Inu, XSHIB is more than just a meme coin—it's a revolution, a community, and a phenomenon in the making. 🌟 The Fusion of Icons At XSHIB, we celebrate the fusion of Musk's X, symbolizing boundless imagination and innovation, with the iconic SHIB, representing loyalty and companionship. Together, they form a harmonious blend, symbolizing the spirit of unity, exploration, and endless possibilities. 🚀 Driving Innovation Forward XSHIB isn't just a cryptocurrency; it's a testament to the power of collective creativity. We're not just embracing the future; we're shaping it. With groundbreaking technology and a passionate community, XSHIB aims to drive innovation forward, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto world. 🌍 Building a Strong Community At the heart of XSHIB lies a vibrant and inclusive community. We believe in the strength of togetherness, where every member plays a vital role. Join us, and you become more than an investor—you become a part of a family that supports, inspires, and innovates together. 🐕 The Spirit of SHIB, The Vision of X XSHIB embodies the playful spirit of SHIB, reminding us not to take life too seriously, while embracing Musk's visionary drive that propels us towards a brighter tomorrow. With XSHIB, you invest in more than a coin; you invest in a movement, a philosophy, and a shared dream. 🌈 Join Us in Redefining Possibilities Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary? XSHIB welcomes pioneers, dreamers, and believers to join us on this exhilarating adventure. Together, we'll redefine the future of cryptocurrency, one XSHIB at a time. Dive into the world of XSHIB, where Musk's X and SHIB's heart beat as one. Embrace the future. Embrace the fusion. Embrace XSHIB. Let's soar to new heig
