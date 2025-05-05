Xtremeverse Price (XTREME)
The live price of Xtremeverse (XTREME) today is 28.0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XTREME to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Xtremeverse Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 55.86 USD
- Xtremeverse price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Xtremeverse to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Xtremeverse to USD was $ -3.1813432000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Xtremeverse to USD was $ -6.5780092000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Xtremeverse to USD was $ -19.3964838652955.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -3.1813432000
|-11.36%
|60 Days
|$ -6.5780092000
|-23.49%
|90 Days
|$ -19.3964838652955
|-40.92%
Discover the latest price analysis of Xtremeverse: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Xtremeverse is a web3 anime gaming universe with 1M gamers community, #1 web3 anime game and first DN404 gaming NFT collection, built by gaming veterans and OG web3 engineers. $XTREME is linked to genesis Xtremeverse NFTs using DN404.
