What is yBGT (YBGT)

Bearn is what happens when you combine the best of Yearn with the liquidity dynamics of Berachain! yBGT is a liquid wrapper and reward compounder for Berachain's BGT token. It works similarly to Yearn's yCRV in that instead of the base token (BGT), you get a new receipt token that gives you additional utility (yBGT). You can use yBGT just like you use BGT, and also get a bunch of cool features. There are three ways to get yBGT Deposit any BGT eligible staking tokens in the relevant Bearn yBGT earner vault. yBGT rewards accumulate block by block exactly as they would in the underlying reward vault minus the Bearn wrap fee. Deposit your BGT eligible tokens directly in the reward vault on the Berachain Hub. Once you have accumulated claimable BGT go to bearn.sucks and you can mint any unclaimed BGT directly as yBGT. Buy yBGT through one of the liquidity pools using an app such as Ooga Booga or Kodiak.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

yBGT (YBGT) Resource Official Website