Yieldflow Price (YFLOW)
Yieldflow (YFLOW) is currently trading at 1.041 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YFLOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the YFLOW to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YFLOW price information.
During today, the price change of Yieldflow to USD was $ +0.00035122.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Yieldflow to USD was $ -0.0183235779.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Yieldflow to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Yieldflow to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00035122
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0183235779
|-1.76%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Yieldflow: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+0.03%
-0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
YieldFlow is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that enables users to earn yields on their digital assets through multiple yield-generating strategies including staking, lending, and liquidity provision. The platform operates as a multi-chain ecosystem, primarily on Ethereum mainnet and Arbitrum One while supporting additional networks such as Fantom, Polygon, and Avalanche. The protocol offers several core products designed to maximize returns on digital assets. The staking functionality allows users to lock various cryptocurrencies including Polygon (MATIC), Fantom (FTM), Aave (AAVE), The Sandbox (SAND), and the platform's native YFlow token to earn rewards while contributing to network security. The lending module facilitates cryptocurrency lending through integration with established protocols like Aave, specifically offering USDT and SNX lending products that generate interest for lenders. YieldFlow's liquidity pool infrastructure enables users to provide liquidity to decentralized exchanges and earn trading fees. The platform supports both traditional liquidity pools and advanced Uniswap V3 positions, with automated management features that optimize yield generation. LP token staking extends earning opportunities by allowing users to stake their liquidity provider tokens for additional YFlow token rewards across various lockup periods. The platform introduces an innovative on-chain GridBot trading system that automates trading strategies for users, combining DeFi yield farming with algorithmic trading capabilities. Additionally, YieldFlow operates two NFT collections - YArt and YTrade - that integrate with the broader ecosystem to provide utility and additional earning mechanisms. Central to the protocol's governance structure is the YFlow utility token, which serves multiple functions within the ecosystem. Token holders participate in decentralized governance through a battle-tested system forked from the Compound Protocol, utilizing Governor Alpha and TimeLock smart contracts to ensure community-driven decision making. YFlow staking offers three distinct lockup periods (6, 12, and 36 months) with varying reward rates, incentivizing long-term participation and platform stability. The protocol emphasizes security through its decentralized architecture, ensuring users maintain custody of their assets at all times. Smart contracts handle all automated processes without third-party intervention, and the platform undergoes regular security audits by industry experts. The governance system removes traditional "admin keys" by transferring ownership to community-controlled timelock contracts, enhancing decentralization and security. YieldFlow's fee structure benefits stakeholders through a tiered system where YFlow token holders receive fee reductions and additional yield benefits. An affiliate program incentivizes ecosystem growth while maintaining the platform's decentralized ethos. The protocol currently manages over $3 million in total value locked (TVL) across more than 20 supported assets. Through its comprehensive suite of yield-generating products, robust governance framework, and commitment to decentralization, YieldFlow positions itself as a complete DeFi solution for users seeking to optimize returns on their digital asset holdings while maintaining security and anonymity in the decentralized financial ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of Yieldflow (YFLOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YFLOW token's extensive tokenomics now!
