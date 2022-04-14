Young (YNG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Young (YNG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Young (YNG) Information YNG is the utility token of the Young Platform ecosystem, issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. Distributed to the community since 2018, the Young (YNG) cryptocurrency has grown together with Young Platform, the largest regulated Italian exchange. Official Website: https://youngplatform.com/ Whitepaper: https://storage.googleapis.com/young-documents/YNG-whitepaper.pdf Buy YNG Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 40.70M
All-Time High: $ 0.497015
All-Time Low: $ 0.403258
Current Price: $ 0.407005

Young (YNG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Young (YNG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YNG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YNG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YNG's tokenomics, explore YNG token's live price!

