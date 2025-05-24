ZapExchange Price (ZAPEX)
The live price of ZapExchange (ZAPEX) today is 0.00026256 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZAPEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZapExchange Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZapExchange price change within the day is -0.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ZapExchange to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZapExchange to USD was $ +0.0001419567.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZapExchange to USD was $ +0.0000709157.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZapExchange to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001419567
|+54.07%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000709157
|+27.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZapExchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
-0.98%
-0.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZapEx tokens are not just a cryptocurrency; they're your voice and reward system in the ZapEx universe. Participate in crucial DAO votes, steer the direction of protocol changes, and reap rewards for your referrals and trading activity. Dive into hassle-free trading, be it swapping BTC for ETH, ETH for BNB, or ETH for AVAX, all while enhancing your influence and benefits within the ZapEx ecosystem. ZapEx is more than an advanced, hybrid CEX and DEX aggregator. We're the first to offer a Telegram bot for trading, access to over 100+ blockchains and networks, and the rare feature of Limit Orders. Our focus on small-cap coins in cross-chain trades sets us apart, and our room for growth is immense compared to larger competitors. Unparalleled Access: Over 100+ blockchains and networks. Unique Features: Limit Orders and a dedicated Telegram bot. Growth Potential: We're just getting started, and the sky's the limit. Specialized Trading: Focusing on small-cap coins for cross-chain trades. By aggregating multiple exchanges, both centralized and decentralized, ZapEx ensures you're getting the best rates possible. Our unique feature of Limit Orders also means you can set the price points that work for you. Security is non-negotiable at ZapEx. We've undergone rigorous security audits and continuously update our protocols with each major platform update. Our decentralized, non-custodial nature means you have full control over your assets at all times. ZapEx operates on a minimal fee structure, designed to be competitive and user-friendly. We're transparent about our fees, so you're never caught off guard. It's simple - connect your wallet, select your tokens, set your limits (if you're using Limit Orders), and execute your trade. Our platform and Telegram bot are designed for ease of use, ensuring a smooth trading experience.
