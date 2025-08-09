ZEBU Price (ZEBU)
ZEBU (ZEBU) is currently trading at 0.00003774 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZEBU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the ZEBU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZEBU price information.
During today, the price change of ZEBU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZEBU to USD was $ -0.0000040716.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZEBU to USD was $ -0.0000055051.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZEBU to USD was $ -0.000009378343631030605.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000040716
|-10.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000055051
|-14.58%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000009378343631030605
|-19.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZEBU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+0.31%
-8.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zebu is the first bear themed memecoin on Solana built by solana degens. It is born by the need of the culture to welcome bears into the memecoin era. Built in the bull season of 2024 , Zebu aims to add value and fun to the solana ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of ZEBU (ZEBU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZEBU token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZEBU to VND
₫0.9931281
|1 ZEBU to AUD
A$0.0000577422
|1 ZEBU to GBP
￡0.0000279276
|1 ZEBU to EUR
€0.000032079
|1 ZEBU to USD
$0.00003774
|1 ZEBU to MYR
RM0.0001600176
|1 ZEBU to TRY
₺0.0015348858
|1 ZEBU to JPY
¥0.00554778
|1 ZEBU to ARS
ARS$0.0496575372
|1 ZEBU to RUB
₽0.0030188226
|1 ZEBU to INR
₹0.0033105528
|1 ZEBU to IDR
Rp0.6087095922
|1 ZEBU to KRW
₩0.0524163312
|1 ZEBU to PHP
₱0.002141745
|1 ZEBU to EGP
￡E.0.0018318996
|1 ZEBU to BRL
R$0.0002049282
|1 ZEBU to CAD
C$0.0000517038
|1 ZEBU to BDT
৳0.004581636
|1 ZEBU to NGN
₦0.0577946586
|1 ZEBU to UAH
₴0.0015597942
|1 ZEBU to VES
Bs0.00483072
|1 ZEBU to CLP
$0.03653232
|1 ZEBU to PKR
Rs0.0107000448
|1 ZEBU to KZT
₸0.020377713
|1 ZEBU to THB
฿0.0012197568
|1 ZEBU to TWD
NT$0.001128426
|1 ZEBU to AED
د.إ0.0001385058
|1 ZEBU to CHF
Fr0.000030192
|1 ZEBU to HKD
HK$0.0002958816
|1 ZEBU to MAD
.د.م0.0003411696
|1 ZEBU to MXN
$0.0007012092
|1 ZEBU to PLN
zł0.0001373736
|1 ZEBU to RON
лв0.000164169
|1 ZEBU to SEK
kr0.0003611718
|1 ZEBU to BGN
лв0.0000630258
|1 ZEBU to HUF
Ft0.012814617
|1 ZEBU to CZK
Kč0.0007917852
|1 ZEBU to KWD
د.ك0.0000115107
|1 ZEBU to ILS
₪0.0001294482