ZEBU (ZEBU) Information Zebu is the first bear themed memecoin on Solana built by solana degens. It is born by the need of the culture to welcome bears into the memecoin era. Built in the bull season of 2024 , Zebu aims to add value and fun to the solana ecosystem. Official Website: https://zebusolana.com Whitepaper: https://zebusolana.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/About-Zebu.docx Buy ZEBU Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 37.95K
All-Time High: $ 0.00438161
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

ZEBU (ZEBU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZEBU (ZEBU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZEBU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZEBU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZEBU's tokenomics, explore ZEBU token's live price!

