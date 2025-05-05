Zegent AI Price (ZGEN)
The live price of Zegent AI (ZGEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 81.76K USD. ZGEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zegent AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zegent AI price change within the day is -21.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 827.02M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZGEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZGEN price information.
During today, the price change of Zegent AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zegent AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zegent AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zegent AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-21.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-45.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.90%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zegent AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.47%
-21.02%
-15.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Experience AI Agents in your browser Zegent is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience. The project revolves around a suite of intelligent AI agents that are integrated directly into users' browsers via a Chrome extension. These agents provide real-time assistance and insights across various aspects of the Web3 ecosystem: Etherscan Agent: Analyzes on-chain data and transactions, making it easier for users to understand and interpret blockchain activity. 2. Trading Agent: Offers real-time market insights and trading suggestions, helping users make more informed investment decisions. Twitter Agent: Analyzes Twitter data and sentiment related to crypto projects and influencers, keeping users ahead of market trends and potential risks. The core mission of Zegent is to empower users with AI-driven efficiency tools, making Web3 navigation more accessible and informed. By combining on-chain analysis, market insights, and social media sentiment in one platform, Zegent aims to provide a comprehensive toolkit for anyone engaging with the Web3 space. The project also includes its own token, ZGEN, which is integrated into the ecosystem for various utilities including access to premium features, staking rewards, and governance. In essence, Zegent is about bridging the complexity gap in Web3, using advanced AI to provide users with the insights and tools they need to navigate this space more effectively and confidently.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
