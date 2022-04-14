ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) Tokenomics
ZeLoop mobile Application motivates and guides consumers on waste collection, fighting plastic littering and rewards them using a crypto currency the Eco Reward ERW and prizes, building a community of everyday heroes sharing tips, achievement and experience.
ZeLoop is also a platform than can host other eco-friendly applications for an ecosystem giving value to pro-environmental behaviors, providing continuity to all stakeholders applying sustainable practices towards a circular economy
Understanding the tokenomics of ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ERW tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ERW tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.