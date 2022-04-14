ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) Information

ZeLoop mobile Application motivates and guides consumers on waste collection, fighting plastic littering and rewards them using a crypto currency the Eco Reward ERW and prizes, building a community of everyday heroes sharing tips, achievement and experience.

ZeLoop is also a platform than can host other eco-friendly applications for an ecosystem giving value to pro-environmental behaviors, providing continuity to all stakeholders applying sustainable practices towards a circular economy