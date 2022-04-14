ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ZeLoop mobile Application motivates and guides consumers on waste collection, fighting plastic littering and rewards them using a crypto currency the Eco Reward ERW and prizes, building a community of everyday heroes sharing tips, achievement and experience.

ZeLoop is also a platform than can host other eco-friendly applications for an ecosystem giving value to pro-environmental behaviors, providing continuity to all stakeholders applying sustainable practices towards a circular economy

https://zeloop.net/

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 80.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 58.53K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00000073158
ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZeLoop Eco Reward (ERW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ERW tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ERW tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

