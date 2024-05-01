ZIK coin (ZIK) Tokenomics
ZIK is a spark, it's meme and it's just for fun. Zik is not a financial investment, but Zik is just a parody, for people who want a shot at crypto glory like with Bitcoin, or for those who didn't make it last time. The Zik Coin project invites the world to a wonderful journey where the parody will try to surpass the original. In his unique and fun way, ZIK will make the world better, establish world peace, give everyone abundance and joy. Zeke also plans to give everyone eternal life.
Understanding the tokenomics of ZIK coin (ZIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZIK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZIK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
