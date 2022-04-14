Ziktalk (ZIK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ziktalk (ZIK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ziktalk (ZIK) Information Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform with over 700,000 users that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to 98% of the content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations. Official Website: https://www.ziktalk.com/ Whitepaper: https://ziktalk.com/Ziktalk_Whitepaper_Web_3.0_Social_Platform_v2.5.pdf Buy ZIK Now!

Ziktalk (ZIK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ziktalk (ZIK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 276.94K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 461.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 599.76K All-Time High: $ 0.11414 All-Time Low: $ 0.00006419 Current Price: $ 0.00059976

Ziktalk (ZIK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ziktalk (ZIK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZIK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZIK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZIK's tokenomics, explore ZIK token's live price!

