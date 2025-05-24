ZipSwap Price (ZIP)
The live price of ZipSwap (ZIP) today is 0.01224664 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZIP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZipSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZipSwap price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZIP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZIP price information.
During today, the price change of ZipSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZipSwap to USD was $ +0.0015274364.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZipSwap to USD was $ -0.0055430497.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZipSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0015274364
|+12.47%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055430497
|-45.26%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZipSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZIP is the governance token for ZipSwap. ZipSwap is a more gas efficient decentralized exchange deployed to the Optimistic Ethereum blockchain based on a modified UniswapV2 codebase.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZIP to VND
₫314.01609624
|1 ZIP to AUD
A$0.0187373592
|1 ZIP to GBP
￡0.0089400472
|1 ZIP to EUR
€0.0106545768
|1 ZIP to USD
$0.01224664
|1 ZIP to MYR
RM0.0518032872
|1 ZIP to TRY
₺0.4761493632
|1 ZIP to JPY
¥1.745758532
|1 ZIP to RUB
₽0.9732404808
|1 ZIP to INR
₹1.0418216648
|1 ZIP to IDR
Rp197.5264239592
|1 ZIP to KRW
₩16.7303798368
|1 ZIP to PHP
₱0.6777290576
|1 ZIP to EGP
￡E.0.6108624032
|1 ZIP to BRL
R$0.0690710496
|1 ZIP to CAD
C$0.0167778968
|1 ZIP to BDT
৳1.4921306176
|1 ZIP to NGN
₦19.4699532048
|1 ZIP to UAH
₴0.5084804928
|1 ZIP to VES
Bs1.15118416
|1 ZIP to PKR
Rs3.4525727488
|1 ZIP to KZT
₸6.26415636
|1 ZIP to THB
฿0.3978933336
|1 ZIP to TWD
NT$0.3670318008
|1 ZIP to AED
د.إ0.0449451688
|1 ZIP to CHF
Fr0.0100422448
|1 ZIP to HKD
HK$0.0958911912
|1 ZIP to MAD
.د.م0.1125466216
|1 ZIP to MXN
$0.2356253536