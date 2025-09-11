More About ZVLT

Zivoe Vault Logo

Zivoe Vault Price (ZVLT)

Unlisted

1 ZVLT to USD Live Price:

$1.037
$1.037
-0.20%1D
mexc
USD
Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) Live Price Chart
Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.032
$ 1.032
24H Low
$ 1.044
$ 1.044
24H High

$ 1.032
$ 1.032

$ 1.044
$ 1.044

$ 1.044
$ 1.044

$ 1.032
$ 1.032

--

-0.24%

--

--

Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) real-time price is $1.037. Over the past 24 hours, ZVLT traded between a low of $ 1.032 and a high of $ 1.044, showing active market volatility. ZVLT's all-time high price is $ 1.044, while its all-time low price is $ 1.032.

In terms of short-term performance, ZVLT has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.24% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) Market Information

$ 6.27M
$ 6.27M

--
--

$ 6.27M
$ 6.27M

6.04M
6.04M

6,041,393.716282932
6,041,393.716282932

The current Market Cap of Zivoe Vault is $ 6.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZVLT is 6.04M, with a total supply of 6041393.716282932. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.27M.

Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ -0.002557622093757.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.002557622093757-0.24%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Zivoe Vault (ZVLT)

Zivoe is a Real World Asset (RWA) protocol tokenizing consumer credit. zVLT (Zivoe Vault) is Zivoe’s flagship tokenized product. It offers qualified purchasers exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of consumer loans. The loans backing zVLT typically range between $2,000 to $10,000 in notional size and are extended to borrowers across the North American region. zVLT is a yield-bearing token, meaning that it delivers returns through price appreciation. As borrowers make interest payments, the underlying loan portfolio grows in value—reflected by a steadily increasing token price. The strategy seeks net annual returns of 14–17% APY, and is run by a team that has decades of experience managing credit risk at leading financial institutions and DeFi protocols including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Maple Finance.

Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Zivoe Vault Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Zivoe Vault.

Check the Zivoe Vault price prediction now!

ZVLT to Local Currencies

Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZVLT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zivoe Vault (ZVLT)

How much is Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) worth today?
The live ZVLT price in USD is 1.037 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ZVLT to USD price?
The current price of ZVLT to USD is $ 1.037. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Zivoe Vault?
The market cap for ZVLT is $ 6.27M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ZVLT?
The circulating supply of ZVLT is 6.04M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ZVLT?
ZVLT achieved an ATH price of 1.044 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ZVLT?
ZVLT saw an ATL price of 1.032 USD.
What is the trading volume of ZVLT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ZVLT is -- USD.
Will ZVLT go higher this year?
ZVLT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ZVLT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
