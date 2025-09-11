Zivoe Vault Price (ZVLT)
--
-0.24%
--
--
Zivoe Vault (ZVLT) real-time price is $1.037. Over the past 24 hours, ZVLT traded between a low of $ 1.032 and a high of $ 1.044, showing active market volatility. ZVLT's all-time high price is $ 1.044, while its all-time low price is $ 1.032.
In terms of short-term performance, ZVLT has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.24% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Zivoe Vault is $ 6.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZVLT is 6.04M, with a total supply of 6041393.716282932. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.27M.
During today, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ -0.002557622093757.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zivoe Vault to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002557622093757
|-0.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Zivoe is a Real World Asset (RWA) protocol tokenizing consumer credit. zVLT (Zivoe Vault) is Zivoe’s flagship tokenized product. It offers qualified purchasers exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of consumer loans. The loans backing zVLT typically range between $2,000 to $10,000 in notional size and are extended to borrowers across the North American region. zVLT is a yield-bearing token, meaning that it delivers returns through price appreciation. As borrowers make interest payments, the underlying loan portfolio grows in value—reflected by a steadily increasing token price. The strategy seeks net annual returns of 14–17% APY, and is run by a team that has decades of experience managing credit risk at leading financial institutions and DeFi protocols including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Maple Finance.
