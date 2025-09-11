What is Zivoe Vault (ZVLT)

Zivoe is a Real World Asset (RWA) protocol tokenizing consumer credit. zVLT (Zivoe Vault) is Zivoe’s flagship tokenized product. It offers qualified purchasers exposure to a professionally managed portfolio of consumer loans. The loans backing zVLT typically range between $2,000 to $10,000 in notional size and are extended to borrowers across the North American region. zVLT is a yield-bearing token, meaning that it delivers returns through price appreciation. As borrowers make interest payments, the underlying loan portfolio grows in value—reflected by a steadily increasing token price. The strategy seeks net annual returns of 14–17% APY, and is run by a team that has decades of experience managing credit risk at leading financial institutions and DeFi protocols including JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Capital One, and Maple Finance.

